Abstract

BACKGROUND: Violence as a known serious public health problem affects people in all stages of life, from childhood to the elderly. In society, one of the most visible forms of violence is young people violence, whereas they, adolescents and young adults, are the main victims of such violence. There was limited information on the burden of violence and factors among this age group. Therefore, this study aimed to determine the prevalence of violence and its associated factors among youth in Northwest, Ethiopia.



METHODS: A community-based cross-sectional study design was conducted to estimate the magnitude of violence among youth in Northwest, Ethiopia. Data were taken from the mega project entitled assessment of common health problem and risky health behavior among youth. Youth violence was the dependent variable whereas the socio-demographic variables and substance use were the independent-variables. The bivariate logistic regression model was employed to identify associated factors. An adjusted odds ratio with a 95% confidence interval was used to determine factors associated with violence.



RESULTS: From the total 1765 representatives of the youth population,1597 (90.5%) youth participated in the study. Overall, the prevalence of violence among youth aged 15-24 years for the last 12 months was 21.5%. In the multivariable logistic regression model, factors significantly associated with violence were being married and divorced (AOR = 1.77, 95%CI: 1.13, 2.79) and (AOR = 5.67, 95%CI: 2.93, 10.99), respectively, living with mother's only (AOR = 1.85,95%CI: 1.28, 2.66) and father's only (AOR = 2.45, 95% CI: 1.30, 4.63), and substance use (AOR = 2.38,95% CI: 1.56, 3.66).



CONCLUSIONS: The prevalence of violence among youth was high compared to other studies. Special emphasis Should be given for youth violence in order to manage the victims as well as for preventing and controlling the identified factors through strengthening policies and strategies.

