Citation
Tupetz A, Strand E, Hoque KI, Sultana M, Vissoci JRN, Staton C, Landry MD. BMC Emerg. Med. 2022; 22(1): e141.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
35922760
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Road traffic injuries (RTI) are the leading cause of death worldwide in children over 5 and adults aged 18-29. Nonfatal RTIs result in 20-50 million annual injuries. In Bangladesh, a new mechanism of RTI has emerged over the past decade known as a 'scarf injury.' Scarf injuries occur when scarves, part of traditional female dress, are caught in the driveshaft of an autorickshaw. The mechanism of injury results in novel, strangulation-like cervical spine trauma. This study aimed to understand the immediate emergency response, acute care pathway, and subsequent functional and health outcomes for survivors of scarf injuries.
Language: en
Keywords
Bangladesh; Trauma; Strangulation; Road Traffic Accident; Acute Care; Emergency Care; Isadora Duncan Syndrome; Long-Scarf Syndrome; Road Traffic Injury; Scarf Injury; Spinal Cord Injury; Traumatic Spinal Cord Injury