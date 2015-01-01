Abstract

Suicide is a critical public health problem. Over the past decade, suicide rates have increased among Black and Latinx adults in the U.S. Though depression is the most prevalent psychiatric contributor to suicide risk, Black and Latinx Americans uniquely experience distress and stress (e.g., structural adversity) that can independently operate to worsen suicide risk. This makes it important to investigate non-clinical, subjective assessment of mental health as a predictor of suicide ideation. We also investigate whether social support can buffer the deleterious impact of poor mental health on suicide ideation.We analyzed data from 1,503 Black and Latinx participants of the Washington Heights Community Survey, a 2015 survey of residents of a NYC neighborhood. Multivariable logistic regression was conducted to examine the effect of subjectively experienced problems with anxiety and depression on suicide ideation independent of depression diagnosis, and the role of social support as a moderator.Estimated prevalence of past two-week suicide ideation was 5.8%. Regression estimates showed significantly increased odds of suicide ideation among participants reporting moderate (OR = 8.54,95% CI = 2.44-29.93) and severe (OR = 16.84,95% CI = 2.88-98.46) versus no problems with anxiety and depression, after adjustment for depression diagnosis. Informational support, i.e., having someone to provide good advice in a crisis, reduced the negative impact of moderate levels of anxiety and depression problems on suicide ideation.



FINDINGS suggest that among Black and Latinx Americans, subjective feelings of anxiety and depression account for a significant portion of the suicide ideation risk related to poor mental health. Further, social support, particularly informational support, may provide protection against suicide ideation.

Language: en