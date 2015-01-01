Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childhood maltreatment (CM) is related to poor physical and mental health outcomes in adults. Knowledge on the impact of CM on skin diseases is limited, and no study has previously addressed the association of CM with atopic dermatitis (AD) in adult age.



OBJECTIVES: To analyze the prevalence of CM in individuals with physician-diagnosed AD, and to examine the relationship between different types of CM with physician-diagnosed AD in a general population sample of German adults.



METHODS: Data from 2973 participants from the cross-sectional population-based Study of Health in Pomerania (SHIP) TREND-0 were analyzed (aged 20 to 83 years; 51.4% female). We administered the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ) assessing emotional, physical and sexual abuse, and emotional and physical neglect. AD was diagnosed by dermatologists in a standardized clinical examination. We conducted logistic regression analyses adjusted for age, sex and school education to investigate the association of CM types with AD.



RESULTS: Among all individuals with AD, 20.6% reported to have experienced at least one type of moderate or severe CM. Emotional and physical neglect were the most frequently reported CM types. Overall, the prevalence of CM types among individuals with AD did not differ from those among individuals without AD. We found no association of CM type with AD.



CONCLUSIONS: This is the first study investigating the association of CM with AD in adults. CM was common in the present general population sample, emphasizing that CM is an important public health problem. Our findings suggest that CM is not a risk factor for AD. It might be hypothesized that AD severity is a crucial outcome, and that CM history is a factor with impact on disease severity and course rather than a risk factor for the development of AD. Longitudinal studies are required to address this question.

Language: en