Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of the present study is to compare the characteristics of dog bite wounds to the face and that of the rest of the body in the United States among the pediatric population and determine independent risk factors for dog bite wounds to the face.



METHODS: A retrospective cohort study was conducted using the Kids' Inpatient Database. There were multiple, heterogenous predictor variables. The primary outcome variable was a facial dog bite. A multivariate logistic regression was employed to identify independent risk factors for the primary outcome variable. A P value less than.05 was the threshold for statistical significance.



RESULTS: Our final sample consisted of 9,057 patients who suffered dog bite injuries, of which 2,913 (32.2%) occurred on the face. Relative to individuals aged 16-20 years, individuals aged 0-5 (odds ratio [OR] 5.7; confidence interval [CI] 4.0, 8.1), 6-10 (OR 3.8; CI 2.6, 5.5), and 11-15 years (OR 1.6; CI 1.1, 2.5) were all independently associated with increased odds of incurring a facial dog bite injury. Patients who were not admitted electively were 2.5 times (CI 1.4, 4.6) more likely to incur a facial dog bite injury relative to patients who were admitted electively.



CONCLUSIONS: Young children (0-5 years) were at the greatest risk for facial dog bites relative to children aged 16-20 years. Dog bites that were admitted on emergency were more likely to occur on the face relative to those that were electively admitted to the hospital. To reduce the risk for facial dog bites and the host of chronic psychological ramifications that accompany them, established preventative strategies ought to be exercised.

