Bjørndal LD, Kendler KS, Reichborn-Kjennerud T, Ystrom E. Psychol. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Cambridge University Press)
35920242
BACKGROUND: Previous studies have found that stressful life events (SLEs) are associated with an increased risk of adult depression. However, many studies are observational in nature and limited by methodological issues, such as potential confounding by genetic factors. Genetically informative research, such as the co-twin control design, can strengthen causal inference in observational studies. Discrete-time survival analysis has several benefits and multilevel survival analysis can incorporate frailty terms (random effects) to estimate the components of the biometric model. In the current study, we investigated associations between SLEs and depression risk in a population-based twin sample (N = 2299).
depression; survival analysis; Co-twin control; stressful life events; twin study