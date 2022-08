Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Unveil the knowledge and practices of elderly women about the prevention of falls.



METHODS: Qualitative, exploratory-descriptive research, developed with eight elderly women from a community group at a Basic Health Unit in the state of Paraná. Data were obtained through individual interviews, submitted to lexicographical analysis through the Descending Hierarchical Classification using the IRaMuTeQ® software, and discussed with the theoretical-analytical framework of Paulo Freire's Praxis.



RESULTS: Six classes emerged: 1. Experiences, background, and practices of Health Education; 2. Advancing age as a factor for the occurrence of falls; 3. Fall prevention practices; 4. Falls and their consequences; 5. Importance of preventive practices; and 6. Environmental and behavioral risk factors in the elderly's home.



CONCLUSION: Knowledge and practices were learned from experiences, background, and educational practices in Primary Health Care, implemented in praxis and mediated by concrete reality and emancipatory dialogue.

