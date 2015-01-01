Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traffic accidents are among the most common causes of death. A small proportion of drownings are associated with traffic accidents. The roads in the Eastern Black Sea Region, where the study was conducted are fairly close to the seas, rivers, and ponds. This study aims to evaluate the cases who underwent autopsies after the traffic accident between 2009 and 2016 and who were found to have died as a result of drowning.



METHODS: A retrospective examination was made of the autopsy reports in the period 2009-2016.



RESULTS: As a result of the examination of forensic reports, from a total of 7124 autopsies performed in our center between 2009 and 2016, 41 (0.57%) were seen to be due to death in a traffic accident that resulted in drowning. Of the vehicles involved in the ac-cidents, 30 (73.2%) were retrieved from a river/stream, 7 (17.1%) from a lake, and 4 (9.7%) from the sea. In all 39 cases, the primary cause of death was determined as asphyxia related to drowning. Other reasons affecting death were traumatic intracranial bleeding in 7 (17.1%) cases, medulla spinalis injury in 4 (9.7%), and pulmonary injury in 2 (4.9%).



CONCLUSION: It was determined in the study that the typical autopsy results of trauma and drowning after a traffic accident could coexist. Drowning alone could be the cause of death, even though there was a traumatic origin such as a traffic accident in such cases. It was revealed that chemical and microscopic examinations should be handled together with crime scene results and eyewitness statements in addition to traumatic results during the examination phase.

