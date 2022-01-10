Abstract

Within the global warming context, heat stroke heavily threatens human health as the most severe type of heat-related illnesses. Despite the urgent onset, severe condition and poor prognosis, heat stroke is entirely preventable and treatable. Most of the recipient countries of Chinese foreign medical aid work are concentrated in the tropical and subtropical regions. It is necessary to popularize the knowledge of heat stroke and improve the ability of diagnose and treatment among foreign medical aid members, which is critical to enhance the quality of medical service and provide better medical care for recipient countries and workers in Chinese-funded institutions. This article reviews the latest research progress in the epidemiology, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment of heat stroke to provide scientific reference for actively implementing interventions and reducing morbidity and mortality.



===



在全球气候变暖的大背景下，作为热相关疾病最严重的类型，热射病对人类的健康构成严重威胁。虽然发病急，病情重，预后差，但热射病完全是可防可治的。中国援外医疗的受援国大多集中在热带、亚热带地区，大力普及热射病的相关知识，努力提高援外医疗队员对其诊治能力有望提高医疗保障质量，更好地为受援国民众及中资机构务工人员提供医疗服务。本文就热射病的流行病学，病理生理学，诊断及治疗方面的最新研究进展进行综述，以期为积极干预，降低其发病率及病死率提供科学的参考依据。

Language: zh