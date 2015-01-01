Abstract

Carbon monoxide poisoning is a common and potentially life-threatening intoxication, showing an interindividual variety of unspecific symptoms as well as late neurological and other sequelae. Two new German guidelines (S2k guidelines diagnosis and treatment of carbon monoxide poisoning as well as S3 guidelines oxygen therapy in the acute care of adult patients) focus on current evidence-based information on diagnostics as well as therapeutic options with considerable uncertainty remaining. This review summarizes current information and presents a flow scheme for daily practical use.



Die Kohlenmonoxidintoxikation ist eine vergleichsweise häufige und potenziell lebensbedrohliche Intoxikation mit interindividuell unterschiedlicher und teilweise unspezifischer Symptomatik sowie verschiedenen - insbesondere neurologischen - Spätschäden. Zwei neue deutsche Leitlinien (S2k-Leitlinie Diagnostik und Therapie der Kohlenmonoxidvergiftung und AWMF-S3-Leitlinie Sauerstoff in der Akuttherapie beim Erwachsenen) behandeln die aktuelle Evidenz zur Diagnostik und insbesondere zur Therapie teilweise kontrovers. Diese Übersichtsarbeit fasst aktuelle Informationen zur Kohlenmonoxidintoxikation zusammen und stellt ein praktikables Handlungsschema auf.

Language: de