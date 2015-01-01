|
Citation
|
Fichtner A, Eichhorn L. Anaesthesiologie 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Kohlenmonoxidintoxikation - neue Aspekte und aktuelle leitlinienbasierte Empfehlungen
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35925170
|
Abstract
|
Carbon monoxide poisoning is a common and potentially life-threatening intoxication, showing an interindividual variety of unspecific symptoms as well as late neurological and other sequelae. Two new German guidelines (S2k guidelines diagnosis and treatment of carbon monoxide poisoning as well as S3 guidelines oxygen therapy in the acute care of adult patients) focus on current evidence-based information on diagnostics as well as therapeutic options with considerable uncertainty remaining. This review summarizes current information and presents a flow scheme for daily practical use.
Language: de
|
Keywords
|
Treatment; Flue gas; HBO; Neurological sequelae; Oxygen