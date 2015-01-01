|
Citation
|
Lee NR, Kim SW, Joo JH, Lee JH, Lee JH, Lee KJ. Ann. Occup. Environ. Med. 2022; 34: e13.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35923792
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Work is an inseparable element of a person's life, and violence in the workplace has various effects on individual workers and companies. While most studies have focused on specific industries, very few studies have investigated the influence of workplace violence by co-workers. Therefore, this study aimed to evaluate the association between workplace violence and work-related depression/anxiety in various occupations by differentiating the perpetrators of violence as co-workers and clients.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Depression; Anxiety; Workplace violence; Co-worker; Korean Working Conditions Survey (KWCS); Perpetrator