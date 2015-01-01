|
Citation
|
Smith LM, Wells TT. Arch. Suicide Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35924824
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Numerous studies have found support for the relationship between suicide and risky behavior. However, few studies have examined factors that may help explain the relationship between suicidal ideation (SI) and risky behavior. This preregistered study examined the relationship between SI and risky behavior and whether there is an indirect relationship through hopelessness, impulsivity, and low wish to live. These factors were selected due to their relationships with both SI and risky behavior.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicidal ideation; impulsivity; Future orientation; hopelessness; risky behavior; wish to live