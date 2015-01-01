SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tosson D, Lam D, Raeburn T. Australas. Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10398562221116290

35924563

OBJECTIVE: Mental Health Acts (MHAs) are important pieces of legislation which include essential definitions of mental illness and mental disorder and are used to guide decision-making regarding treatment, including involuntary admissions. In Australia, responsibility for reviewing this legislation falls under the jurisdiction of State and Territory Governments, resulting in interstate variations of legislative definitions and care requirements. In this paper, we outline some of the main differences between MHAs, and argue that it is time for Australia to enact nationally consistent Mental Health Legislation.

CONCLUSIONS: Substantial divergence exists between definitions of mental illness and mental disorder, differing criteria for involuntary treatment and discrepancies between treatment requirements for Indigenous Australians. While variations between MHAs are understandable considering the historical context, in an increasingly integrated society, it is time for Australia to enact nationally consistent mental health legislation.


legislation; indigenous; mental health act

