|
Citation
|
Tosson D, Lam D, Raeburn T. Australas. Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35924563
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Mental Health Acts (MHAs) are important pieces of legislation which include essential definitions of mental illness and mental disorder and are used to guide decision-making regarding treatment, including involuntary admissions. In Australia, responsibility for reviewing this legislation falls under the jurisdiction of State and Territory Governments, resulting in interstate variations of legislative definitions and care requirements. In this paper, we outline some of the main differences between MHAs, and argue that it is time for Australia to enact nationally consistent Mental Health Legislation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
legislation; indigenous; mental health act