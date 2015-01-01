Abstract

Transgender and gender diverse (TGD) individuals experience minority stress that includes internalizing the negative attitudes that exist in society about those whose identities rest outside of the gender binary. The purpose of this study was to gain a better understanding of the experience of internalized stigma and associated coping methods among six TGD adults utilizing photovoice. Thematic and iconographic analysis of 35 works produced by the participants revealed themes involving metaphors for internalized transphobia, internalized social messages, the psychological debt or emotional cost of internalized transphobia, and a range of coping strategies. Specifically, invisibility was a common metaphor used to suggest that a TGD person's experience may be associated with actively hiding, masking their identity, or failing to be seen as their true self. Participants expressed concern with being accepted by others and noted anxiety about outward expressions of their gender and personal characteristics. The results also revealed that participants experienced loneliness, fear of rejection, and low self-esteem related to internalized transphobia and their TGD identities. Participants reported receiving messages that TGD individuals are often viewed negatively and generally lack support from society and close relations. Coping strategies utilized by participants included withdrawing from others, hiding their TGD identity to avoid rejection or violence, self-exploration, accepting self and others, and connecting to a community of TGD persons and/or allies. Focus group feedback revealed benefits to participants, including an enhanced sense of community and self-esteem, as well as recommendations for future group structure. Implications and future research directions are discussed.

