Schultz RA, Lachiewicz PF. J. Bone Joint Surg. Am. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery)

10.2106/JBJS.22.00678

35926181

As orthopaedic surgeons, we have been deeply saddened, horrified, and angered by the recent shootings of 2 physicians, an employee, and a patient at a Tulsa [Oklahoma] health-care clinic. This closely followed the shootings at a Buffalo supermarket and the Uvalde elementary school. While we are not going to list all of the tragic shootings in these past months, we do want to reiterate some of the facts of gun violence...


