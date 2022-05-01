|
Odom-Forren J. J. Perianesth. Nurs. 2022; 37(4): 421-422.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35926963
As I was mulling over important topics for the August editorial for JoPAN, I heard the news…another school shooting….more children murdered. I am beside myself--with grief, with worry, with frustration. You may ask why I chose this topic for a perianesthesia nursing journal editorial. Not only do we perianesthesia nurses have children or grandchildren that we worry about who are in school, but your colleagues do as well. And not only that, but your perianesthesia nursing colleagues are having to deal with the tragedy of mass murders and injuries in city after city. One perianesthesia nurse wrote an editorial after she experienced the results of a mass murder first-hand. The American Academy of Nursing had just distributed a press release on May 17, 2022, discussing gun violence and racism based on the recent shooting in Buffalo, NY, that targeted African Americans and the church in Laguna Woods, CA targeted because of hate toward Taiwanese people. A week later, here we are--in the throes of grief over 19 children and 2 adults who were mowed down in an elementary school in Uvalde, TX.
