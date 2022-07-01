Abstract

BACKGROUND: After the Food and Drug Administration alert about antiepileptic medication and suicide, incident epilepsy has been associated with first or recurrent suicide attempts independently of psychiatric comorbidities and antiepileptic treatment. Following this thread, the aim of this study was to analyze if epilepsy was associated with a higher severity of lifetime suicide attempts (SAs).



METHODS: Analyses were carried out on 1677 adults hospitalized between 1999 and 2012 after a SA in a specialized ward for affective episodes. Five severity features were studied: frequent SAs (>2), early onset of first SA (≤26 years), history of violent SA, high suicide intent and high lethality of the SA. Adjusted logistic regression models were used to estimate the association between the lifetime diagnosis of epilepsy and the severity features.



RESULTS: Among suicide attempters, ninety-three patients reported a lifetime diagnosis of epilepsy (5.5%). Epileptic patients diagnosed after the first SA were more likely to be frequent suicide attempters than non-epileptic ones. They showed also higher SA planification scores. LIMITATIONS: Diagnosis accuracy is limited by the use of self-reports for epilepsy. The lack of precise information about the disease course and treatment have not allowed for further statistical analysis. With regard to psychiatric comorbidities, personality disorders could not be taken into account.



CONCLUSIONS: Suicide attempters with epilepsy present an increased severity in some aspects of their suicidal behavior regardless of demographic and clinical variables. Our results give support to the existence of a bidirectional association between epilepsy and suicidal behavior.

Language: en