|
Citation
|
Rerick PO, Livingston TN, Davis D. J. Soc. Psychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35924697
|
Abstract
|
Misperception of others' sexual willingness or consent is widely considered to contribute to sexual coercion. Sexual arousal is commonly present among those in situations with potential to result in sexual assault. The current research tests the effects of sexual arousal on related attitudes: including those toward token resistance, assertive sexual strategies, and affirmative consent. Sexual arousal was primed through a narrative writing paradigm.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
gender differences; sexual harassment; Evolutionary psychology; sex roles