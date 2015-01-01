SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Rerick PO, Livingston TN, Davis D. J. Soc. Psychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/00224545.2022.2106174

35924697

Misperception of others' sexual willingness or consent is widely considered to contribute to sexual coercion. Sexual arousal is commonly present among those in situations with potential to result in sexual assault. The current research tests the effects of sexual arousal on related attitudes: including those toward token resistance, assertive sexual strategies, and affirmative consent. Sexual arousal was primed through a narrative writing paradigm.

RESULTS indicate sexual arousal led all participants to be more likely to endorse belief in female token resistance, and led women to more strongly endorse men's assertive sexual strategies. Implications for research on sexual consent are discussed.


gender differences; sexual harassment; Evolutionary psychology; sex roles

