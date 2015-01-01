SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Triffaux MS, Triffaux JM, Rakic JM. Rev. Med. Liege 2022; 77(7-8): 456-461.

"Arrache-toi les yeux !" À propos d'un cas d'auto-énucléation bilatérale

(Copyright © 2022, Hopital De Baviere)

35924503

Abstract

Bilateral autoenucleation is an extremely rare form of ocular self-mutilation. This gesture usually occurs in psychotic patients. In a moment of madness, a 28-year-old man brutally tore out both of his eyes. He was in acute relapse of schizophrenia after having interrupted all neuroleptic treatment for 6 months. Four days after admission, surgical enucleation was the only possible outcome. Facing the complexity of this clinical case, the ophthalmologist has a central role in the organization of long-term surgical, neurological and psychiatric care.

L'auto-énucléation bilatérale est une forme d'automutilation oculaire rarissime. Ce geste est observé presque toujours chez des patients psychotiques. Dans un moment de folie, un homme de 28 ans, s'est brutalement arraché les deux yeux. Il se trouvait en rechute aiguë de schizophrénie après avoir interrompu tout traitement neuroleptique depuis 6 mois. Quatre jours après son admission, l'énucléation chirurgicale fut la seule issue possible. Face à la complexité de ce cas clinique, l'ophtalmologue aura un rôle central dans l'organisation des soins chirurgicaux, neurologiques et psychiatriques au long cours.

Keywords: Enucleation; Long; Ocular prosthesis; Psychosocial interventions; Schizophrenia; Automutilation; acting neuroleptics.


Adult; Humans; Male; Schizophrenia; *Antipsychotic Agents/therapeutic use; *Schizophrenia/drug therapy; *Self Mutilation/drug therapy/psychology; acting neuroleptics; Automutilation; Enucleation; Long; Ocular prosthesis; Psychosocial interventions

