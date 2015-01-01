|
Triffaux MS, Triffaux JM, Rakic JM. Rev. Med. Liege 2022; 77(7-8): 456-461.
"Arrache-toi les yeux !" À propos d'un cas d'auto-énucléation bilatérale
(Copyright © 2022, Hopital De Baviere)
unavailable
35924503
Bilateral autoenucleation is an extremely rare form of ocular self-mutilation. This gesture usually occurs in psychotic patients. In a moment of madness, a 28-year-old man brutally tore out both of his eyes. He was in acute relapse of schizophrenia after having interrupted all neuroleptic treatment for 6 months. Four days after admission, surgical enucleation was the only possible outcome. Facing the complexity of this clinical case, the ophthalmologist has a central role in the organization of long-term surgical, neurological and psychiatric care.
Adult; Humans; Male; Schizophrenia; *Antipsychotic Agents/therapeutic use; *Schizophrenia/drug therapy; *Self Mutilation/drug therapy/psychology; acting neuroleptics; Automutilation; Enucleation; Long; Ocular prosthesis; Psychosocial interventions