Citation
Masemola HC, Moodley SV, Shirinde J. S. Afr. Fam. Pract. (2004) 2022; 64(1): e1-e9.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
35924620
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Depression is a major contributor to the overall global burden of disease, impacting social life, family life and occupational functioning if left untreated. Despite its high prevalence and morbidity, the evidence suggests that men are hesitant to seek help, with a large percentage remaining undiagnosed. This study aimed to determine the attitudes and perceptions related to depression and its treatment amongst black men in a rural district of South Africa.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Male; South Africa; mental health; Social Stigma; Attitude; depression; help-seeking; treatment; attitudes; perceptions; *Depression/epidemiology/psychology/therapy; *Rural Population; South Africa/epidemiology