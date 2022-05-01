|
Citation
Barbier J. Soins Gerontol. 2022; 27(156): 37-45.
Vernacular Title
Choisir et savoir combiner les outils d'évaluation du risque de chute d'une personne âgée
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Masson Editeur)
DOI
PMID
35926972
Abstract
Falls are a major problem in the elderly population. It is important to be able to effectively estimate the risk in order to implement appropriate actions. The large number of existing tools and the sometimes divergent or contradictory data make clinical assessment of this risk difficult. A review of the literature helps to determine the most relevant methods.
Language: fr
Keywords
assessment; fall; chute; elderly person; évaluation; personne âgée; risk of falling; risque de chute