Citation

Barbier J. Soins Gerontol. 2022; 27(156): 37-45.

Vernacular Title

Choisir et savoir combiner les outils d'évaluation du risque de chute d'une personne âgée

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Masson Editeur)

DOI

10.1016/j.sger.2022.05.008

PMID

35926972

Abstract

Falls are a major problem in the elderly population. It is important to be able to effectively estimate the risk in order to implement appropriate actions. The large number of existing tools and the sometimes divergent or contradictory data make clinical assessment of this risk difficult. A review of the literature helps to determine the most relevant methods.

La chute constitue une problématique majeure au sein de la population des personnes âgées z Il est important de pouvoir estimer efficacement le risque afin de mettre en place des actions adaptées z Le grand nombre d'outils existant et des données parfois divergentes ou contradictoires rendent difficile l'évaluation clinique de ce risque z Une revue de la littérature permet de déterminer les méthodes les plus pertinentes.


Language: fr

Keywords

assessment; fall; chute; elderly person; évaluation; personne âgée; risk of falling; risque de chute

