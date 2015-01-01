|
Citation
|
Sodré FF, Freire DJS, Alcântara DB, Maldaner AO. Frontiers in analytical science 2022; 2: e930480.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Cocaine and cannabis consumption during and after the 2019 Carnival holiday were assessed using the wastewater-based epidemiology (WBE) in the capital of Brazil, Brasília. The substances 11-nor-9-carboxy-Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC-COOH), cocaine (COC), benzoylecgonine (BE), and cocaethylene (COE) were monitored in composite samples (24 h) collected in the entrance of North-Wing (NW) and South-Wing (SW) wastewater treatment plants (WWTP) for 15 consecutive days, including the Carnival holiday. Aliquots (100 ml) were enriched with isotope-labeled standards, solid-phase extracted and analyzed by liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS).
Language: en