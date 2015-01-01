SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lee JH. Challenges 2022; 13(2): e31.

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/challe13020031

unavailable

This study aimed to assess the interrelationship (comorbidity pattern) between depression and PTSD among North Korean (NK) refugees in South Korea and examine the effects of trauma types at pre-migration, transit, and post-migration stages on both depression and PTSD. Therefore, the study analyzed the data of the 2017 Survey on the Human Right Abuses and Trauma of NK refugees (N = 299) using the Seemingly Unrelated Regression model. The results showed that depression and PTSD have a comorbidity pattern among NK refugees. In addition, the predominant death threat of trauma type at the transit stage had a positive relationship with depression and PTSD simultaneously. Based on these findings, we suggested a transdiagnostic approach and trauma-informed care for NK refugees who suffered from various traumas in the migration stage.


depression; migration stages; North Korean refugees; PTSD; trauma types

