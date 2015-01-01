Abstract

The bullying of nurses in the workplace hurts the individuals and the work environment. Bullying can cause mental health problems, reduces the quality of nursing services, and reduces patient safety. The purpose of this study was to describe types of nursing interventions to reduce impact of bullying on nurses in the workplace. This study used the scoping review method to examine literature from the CINAHL, PubMed, and ProQuest databases. The keywords used in English are "bullying OR cyberbullying" AND "nurse" AND "workplace OR work-place" AND "nursing care OR nursing intervention". The inclusion criteria were full text, randomized control trial or quasi-experiment design, English language, population of nurses, and the publication period of the last 10 years (2013-2022). We found nine articles that discussed nursing interventions designed to reduce the impact of bullying on nurses in the workplace. The sample in the study was in the range of 26-97 respondents. Most of the articles in this review used the quasi-experiment method. The study showed that nursing interventions to heal had negative effects on the bullying on nurses. There are three types of interventions employed to reduce the impact of bullying and aggression on nurses in the workplace, namely training programs, cognitive rehearsal programs, and education programs.

Language: en