SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Johnson E, Kilgore M, Babalonis S. J. Cannabis Res. 2022; 4(1): e28.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s42238-022-00140-1

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The legalization of hemp in the USA has led to tremendous growth in the availability of hemp-derived products, particularly cannabidiol (CBD) products. The lack of regulatory oversight in this industry has resulted in the marketing and sale of CBD products with questionable ingredients and quality. The aim of the current study was to examine the CBD content in 80 commercially available hemp-derived CBD products purchased from online and local retailers. Epidiolex® was also included in the study as a positive control.


Language: en

Keywords

Cannabidiol; CBD; Epidiolex; Label accuracy; Label claim; Regulatory

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print