Abstract

Safety barriers are widely accepted in various industries as effective risk management tools to prevent hazardous events and mitigate the consequences caused by these events. Studies on safety barriers have been increasing in recent decades; therefore, the general idea of this article is to present a systematic review of the field. The purpose of this article is threefold: (1) to map various networks for the barrier-related articles collected from WoS; (2) to summarize the advances of the safety barrier at both the individual level and barrier management level on the basis of six issues, and (3) to propose the research perspectives associated with safety barriers considering the latest theories and methodologies in the field of safety management. Based on the findings and insights obtained from the literature collected by a bibliometric and systematic review, studies on barrier management within the complex socio-technical system are analyzed, and the framework of “risk-barrier capacity” is proposed for future development, in which the challenges stemming from industrial intelligence may be solved through resilience theory. Meanwhile, intelligent technologies are also able to serve as health status monitoring devices for various barrier elements.

Language: en