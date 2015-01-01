Abstract

Contemporary research on transit-oriented development (TOD) continues to progress within the context of sustainable development. Based on a scientometric analysis, this paper collected 507 articles from the Web of Science within the timespan of 1996-2021, and used VOSviewer to visually map and analyse the development of TOD studies, including yearly article distribution, main countries, organisations, highly co-cited documents, and burst keywords. We found documents with high co-citation strength in four clusters of TOD studies: impacts of TOD planning factors on transportation benefits; TOD typology, classification, and measurement; TOD contexts, experiences, difficulties, and solutions; TOD transit proximity and housing values.

