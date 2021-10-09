Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Many families seek medical care at pediatric urgent care centers. The objective of this study was to determine social and unintentional injury risks reported by these families.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study surveyed a convenience sample of guardians of patients 1-5 years of age presenting to our pediatric urgent care, 9/10/21-2/25/22. Outcomes were the number of reported social and unintentional injury risks. Predictors and covariates included child and parent demographic characteristics and a neighborhood socioeconomic deprivation index. Chi square, student's t-test, Pearson's Correlation tests, and multinominal regression, were used.



RESULTS: A total of 273 guardians (and children) were included; 245 of guardians (89.7%) were female; 137 (50.2%) of included children identified as Black. Approximately 60% reported ≥1 social risk; 31.5% reported ≥3. Approximately 90% reported ≥1 unintentional injury risk; 57.9% reported ≥3. There were significant associations between social risk presence and Black race, public/no insurance, and neighborhood deprivation (all p<0.05). There were no significant associations between unintentional injury risks and assessed predictors. Black guardians were more likely than those of other races to report a greater number of social risks (AOR 2.90, 95% CI 1.50, 5.58 for ≥3 vs. 0 risk). Children with public/no insurance compared to private insurance were more likely to experience a greater number of social risks (AOR 3.34, 95% CI 1.42, 7.84 for ≥3 vs. 0 risks).



CONCLUSIONS: Many presenting to pediatric urgent cares experience social and unintentional injury risks. Risk identification may guide equitable responses.

