|
Citation
|
Yeung CY, Men VY, Yip PSF. Aust. N. Zeal. J. Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35929482
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Suicide by charcoal burning has accounted for more than 100,000 deaths. It has become an increasingly common suicide method in Hong Kong since first reported in 1998, and it has spread into South Korea, Taiwan, Japan and other countries. This systematic scoping review aimed to explore current evidence on trends, risk factors, impact of media and prevention strategies for this suicide method, and to identify research gaps.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; mental health; suicide prevention; charcoal burning; systematic scoping review