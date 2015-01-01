Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicide by charcoal burning has accounted for more than 100,000 deaths. It has become an increasingly common suicide method in Hong Kong since first reported in 1998, and it has spread into South Korea, Taiwan, Japan and other countries. This systematic scoping review aimed to explore current evidence on trends, risk factors, impact of media and prevention strategies for this suicide method, and to identify research gaps.



METHODS: A search for articles published from January 1998 to June 2021 was conducted through electronic databases (MEDLINE, EMBASE, SCOPUS and PsycINFO) with the keywords (suicide*) AND (charcoal). Articles describing prevalence, trends, characteristics, risk factors and prevention strategies of charcoal burning suicide deaths were included. Non-peer-reviewed articles, non-English articles, commentaries/editorials/letters, poster abstracts, reviews, meta-analyses and studies that documented only charcoal burning suicide attempters/survivors were excluded.



RESULTS: Eighty-eight studies were identified, most from East Asia. Charcoal burning suicide rates in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Japan has passed the peak, while continuing to increase in South Korea. Risk factors are changing and not static. Media appears to play an important role in triggering and spreading information. Restricting access to charcoal, and raising public awareness have been effective in the short term in preventing charcoal burning suicide, but there is little information on their long-term effectiveness or sustainability.



DISCUSSION: More research is required to update the development and dynamic changes of charcoal burning suicide and the contributing factors. The evidence from this review may assist in detecting and intervening early for future novel suicide methods.

