Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the occupational factors associated with poor sleep quality in correctional officers (COs).



METHOD: This is a cross-sectional study involving COs who work at four prison facilities in the state of São Paulo, Brazil. Sleep quality was assessed using the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI). Logistic and linear regression models were used to calculate the odds ratio (OR) and beta coefficient (β) of poor sleep quality and the corresponding 95% confidence interval (CI), respectively. The analyses were adjusted for the main confounders.



RESULTS: Considering the 256 male COs who participated in the study, 148 (57.8%) had poor sleep quality. In the adjusted analyses, poor sleep quality was associated with higher mental demands (OR = 3.10; 95% CI: 1.40-6.85), having suffered psychological violence at work (OR = 2.13; 95% CI: 1.04-4.35), agreeing with the following statement: "I think about work-related issues in my free time" (OR = 5.13; 95% CI: 1.26-20.78), feeling partially dissatisfied (OR = 2.26; 95% CI: 1.09-4.68) or dissatisfied with work (OR = 4.52; CI: 1.32-15.46) and willingness to find another job (OR = 3.20; 95% CI: 1.53-6.71). The occupational factors dissatisfaction with work (β = 1.02; 95% CI: 0.05-1.98) and having health problems related to the work environment (β = 0.32; 95% CI: 0.24-2.41) were also associated with higher scores on the PSQI.



CONCLUSION: Poor quality of sleep is a highly frequent health problem among correctional officers, and this condition is associated with the perception of poor working conditions, professional dissatisfaction and the fact that such professionals think about work during their free time.

