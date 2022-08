Abstract

Cocktails are mixed drinks typically containing alcohol that are enjoyed worldwide. For some persons, however, drinking cocktails can result in life threatening or severely distressing cutaneous reactions. This contribution examines five areas of concern in this regard: 1) food allergies 2) food intolerances 3) phytophotodermatitis 4) skin reactions to quinine present in tonic water and 5) traumatc injuries from cocktail sticks, and burns from flaming cocktails.

