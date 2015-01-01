Abstract

Background The incidence of geriatric hip fractures, respiratory infections (e.g., coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), influenza), and mortality is higher during the fall and winter. The purpose of this study is to assess whether the addition of seasonality to a validated geriatric inpatient mortality risk tool will improve the predictive capacity and risk stratification for geriatric hip fracture patients. We hypothesize that seasonality will improve the predictive capacity.



METHODology Between October 2014 and August 2021, 2,421 patients >55-year-old treated for hip fracture were analyzed for demographics, date of presentation, COVID-19 status (for patients after February 2020), and mortality. Patients were grouped by season based on their admission dates into the following four cohorts: fall (September-November), winter (December-February), spring (March-May), and summer (June-August). Patients presenting during the fall/winter and spring/summer were compared. The baseline Score for Trauma Triage in the Geriatric and Middle-Aged (STTGMA) tool for hip fractures (STTGMAHIP_FX_SCORE) and the seasonality iteration (STTGMA_SEASON) were also compared. Sub-analysis was conducted on 687 patients between February 2020 and August 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The baseline score (STTGMAHIP_FX_SCORE) and the COVID-19 iteration (STTGMACOVID_ORIGINAL_2020) were modified to include seasonality (STTGMA_COVID/SEASON). Patients were stratified by risk score and compared. The predictive ability of the models was compared using DeLong's test.



RESULTS For the overall cohort, patients who presented during the fall/winter had a higher rate of inpatient mortality (2.87% vs. 1.25%, p < 0.01). STTGMA_SEASON improved the predictive capacity for inpatient mortality compared to STTGMAHIP_FX_SCORE but not significantly (0.773 vs. 0.672, p = 0.105) On sub-analysis, regression weighting showed a coefficient of 0.643, with fall and winter having a greater absolute effect size (fall = 2.572, winter = 1.929, spring = 1.286, summer = 0.643). STTGMA_COVID/SEASON improved the predictive capacity for inpatient mortality compared to STTGMAHIP_FX_SCORE (0.882 vs. 0.581, p < 0.01) and STTGMACOVID_ORIGINAL_2020 (0.882 vs. 0.805, p = 0.04). The highest risk quartile contained 89.5% of patients who expired during their index inpatient hospitalization (p < 0.01) and 68.2% of patients who died within 30 days of discharge (p < 0.01).



CONCLUSIONS Seasonality may play a role in both the incidence and impact of COVID-19 and additional respiratory infections. Including seasonality improves the predictive capacity and risk stratification of the STTGMA tool during the COVID-19 pandemic. This allows for effective triage and closer surveillance of high-risk geriatric hip fracture patients by better accounting for the increased respiratory infection incidence and the associated mortality risk seen during fall and winter.

