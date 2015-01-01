Abstract

The preview of the road surface states is essential for improving the safety and the ride comfort of autonomous vehicles. The created dataset in this data article consists of 370151 road surface images captured under a wide range of road and weather conditions in China. The original pictures are acquired with a vehicle-mounted camera and then the patches containing only the road surface area are cropped. The friction level, material, and unevenness properties of each road image are annotated in detail. This large-scale dataset is useful for developing vision-based road sensing modules to improve the performance of the driving assistance systems. Also, deep-learning experts can regard this dataset as a comparing benchmark for their algorithms. The dataset is available at [1].

