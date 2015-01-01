Abstract

This study aimed at delineating the wildfire risk zones in a fire-prone region located in a rarely addressed area of western Iran (Paveh city) by assessing the potential of factors such as NDVI, topographic factors (elevation, slope, and aspect), land cover, and evaporation in explaining the fire occurrence probability. Analytic hierarchy process (AHP) and geographical information system (GIS) methods were used synergistically to integrate the mentioned factors into analysis, following an informed categorization of each factor based on the information on previous fire occurrence. In the AHP process, elevation and evaporation data were considered to be the most critical factors. It was found that the predicted wildfire risk areas were in agreement with past fire events by the use of the methodology proposed by this study. Accordingly, the study's final wildfire risk map indicated that approximately 64.7% of the study area is located in the high- and very high-risk zones. Land-use planners and decision-makers may use the developed map to setup and implement fire prevention strategies and enhance or develop the fire-surveillance logistics and infrastructure, including but not limited to the positions of fire watchtowers, fire lines, and fire sensors, with the aim to minimize potential fire impacts.

