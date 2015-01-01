Abstract

In this study, deaths from lightning strikes in Eastern Turkey revealed distinct patterns in lifestyle and physical injury. Farmers, sailors, and those engaged in outdoor sports are all at risk of being struck by lightning. Death from a lightning strike is associated with cardiovascular and central nervous system damage. This study examines cases of autopsies that were performed on bodies that had suffered a lightning strike, including sociodemographic data, burns on the body, injured regions, histopathological findings, and causes of death. This retrospective evaluation included 17 cases. The cases comprised 88.2% males and 11.8% females, with a mean age of 41.5 years. The person's occupation was farmer in 29.4% of the cases and shepherd in 70.6%. Their deaths occurred most frequently in the summer months. Deaths associated with lightning strikes are more frequent in east of Turkey than in other regions, as agriculture and livestock are common sources of income. The majority of the victims among the cases were males working outside because of their occupations. Histopathologically, subarachnoid fresh bleeding was seen in five cases, subpleural fresh bleeding in the lungs in five cases, and interlobular rupture in the lungs in three cases. Deaths associated with lightning strikes have been correlated with a low level of education in this subject. This study is the largest case study of deaths associated with lightning strikes in Turkey.

