Maleitzke T, Zocholl D, Topp T, Dimitrov-Discher A, Daus E, Reaux G, Zocholl M, Conze RN, Kolster M, Weber P, Fleckenstein FN, Scheutz Henriksen L, Stöckle U, Fuchs T, Gümbel D, Spranger N, Ringk A, Märdian S. Front. Psychiatry 2022; 13: e927696.
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media)
35928775
BACKGROUND: While repeated shutdown and lockdown measures helped contain the spread of SARS-CoV-2 during the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and self-isolation negatively impacted global mental health in 2020 and 2021. Although suicide rates did reportedly not increase during the first months of the pandemic, long-term data, and data on the quality of serious violent suicide attempts (SVSAs) are not available to date.
Language: en
injury; mortality; COVID-19; SARS-CoV-2; death; violent suicide attempts