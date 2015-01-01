Abstract

What is known about this subject in regard to women and their families?



As many as 1 in 3 women are/will be victims of intimate partner violence in their lifetime.

Multiple negative physical and mental health outcomes have been linked to intimate partner violence.

The majority of screening for intimate partner violence occurs in primary care, obstetrics and gynecology, and emergency department settings.



What is new from this article as messages for women and their families?



68% of female healthcare workers reported current or prior relationships concerning for intimate partner violence.

Confidence among healthcare workers regarding screening and management of patients with victimization is low.

A majority of healthcare workers at our site are interested in receiving training and introducing screening for intimate partner violence in dermatology clinics.



Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a major public health problem involving physical, psychological, or sexual violence, which may result in physical and mental health consequences for victims.1 One in 3 women worldwide will experience physical and sexual IPV in their lifetime. The US Preventive Services Task Force recommends that all females of childbearing age be screened for IPV in primary care settings.2 Little is known regarding interest and baseline knowledge of IPV screening among providers in specialty care, such as dermatology.3 As dermatologists often see patients multiple times a year and frequently perform examinations of sensitive areas, patients may be willing to disclose IPV to their dermatologist.4 The purpose of this study is to assess IPV opinions and knowledge among dermatologic healthcare workers...

