Citation
Verhulst S, Vidal Bustamante CM, Carvajal L, Cece F, Requejo JH, Shaw A, Winowatan M, Young A, Zahuranec AJ. J. Adolesc. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35931647
Abstract
PURPOSE: Existing datasets and research in the field of adolescent mental health do not always meet the needs of practitioners, policymakers, and program implementers, particularly in the context of vulnerable populations. Here, we introduce a collaborative, demand-driven methodology for the development of a strategic adolescent mental health research agenda. Ultimately, this agenda aims to guide future data sharing and collection efforts that meet the most pressing data needs of key stakeholders.
Language: en
Keywords
Research; Adolescents; Crowdsourcing; Mental health; Agenda setting; Data science; Iinternational; Questions