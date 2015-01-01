SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Quintana-Orts C, Rey L, Mérida-López S, Extremera N. J. Health Psychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/13591053221116021

35929512

The aim of this study is to explore a model examining how emotional intelligence (EI), sex, depressive symptoms and suicidal thoughts and behaviours (STB) may interact. The sample included 380 Spanish adolescent bully-victims (61.6% boys; mean age = 14.38 years). The results indicated that EI is a significant negative predictor of decreased STB and that this relation is fully mediated by depressive symptoms. This effect was moderated by sex, such that the mediation is stronger for girls compared to boys. The promotion of EI may be core in the development of prevention programmes for suicide, especially among female bully-victims.


suicide; bullying; adolescence; sex; emotional intelligence

