Valdez ES, Chan J, Donis A, Collins-Lovell C, Dixon S, Beatriz E, Gubrium A. J. Immigr. Minor. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
35930092
This community-based participatory research study explores the influence of structural racism on sexual and reproductive health (SRH) inequities among immigrant, including refugee, youth. We conducted interviews with emerging youth and youth service providers living in two communities in Massachusetts. Our results detail three major themes illustrating how structural racism influences SRH inequities among immigrant youth: (1) lack of culture-centered SRH supports for recently immigrated youth; (2) immigration enforcement and fear impacting access to adolescent SRH (ASRH) education and services; and (3) perceived ineligibility related to tenuous legal status as a barrier to accessing ASRH services.
Sexual and reproductive health; Immigrant youth; Structural racism