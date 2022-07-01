|
Citation
Lappin JM, Zahra E, Darke S, Shand F, Sharma S, Draper B, Connors MH, Dear B, Titov N, Campbell G. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2022; 154: 50-55.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35930868
Abstract
Emergency Department (ED) is an important site for assessing people presenting with self-harm or suicidal behaviors. Digital mental health services (DMHS) offer evidence-based interventions for mental health issues, but are often under-utilised, and information about them is rarely provided in ED. This feasibility study explored whether offering information about a DMHS to individuals presenting to ED with self-harm/suicidal behaviors resulted in self-enrolment in DMHS interventions for anxiety, depression and/or chronic pain.
Language: en
Keywords
Suicide; Self-harm; Suicidal behaviors; Chronic pain; Digital mental health service