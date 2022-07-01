SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lappin JM, Zahra E, Darke S, Shand F, Sharma S, Draper B, Connors MH, Dear B, Titov N, Campbell G. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2022; 154: 50-55.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jpsychires.2022.07.046

PMID

35930868

Abstract

Emergency Department (ED) is an important site for assessing people presenting with self-harm or suicidal behaviors. Digital mental health services (DMHS) offer evidence-based interventions for mental health issues, but are often under-utilised, and information about them is rarely provided in ED. This feasibility study explored whether offering information about a DMHS to individuals presenting to ED with self-harm/suicidal behaviors resulted in self-enrolment in DMHS interventions for anxiety, depression and/or chronic pain.

METHODS: all individuals aged 18+ presenting with self-harm/suicidal behaviors to a metropolitan ED were screened for symptoms of anxiety, depression and/or chronic pain. Those with these symptoms were invited to participate in a study investigating enrolment with a DMHS. Study participants were provided with information about DMHS and followed up at one month.

RESULTS: 260 individuals presented with self-harm/suicidal behaviors over the 6-month study period. Many reported low mood (73.5%, n = 191) anxiety (67.2%, n = 174) and/or chronic pain (18.5%, n = 48). Half of those eligible for DMHS agreed at point of ED discharge to be contacted about participation in the DMHS study (51.4%, n = 108). One-third of these participated in the study (35.2%, n = 38). Rates of past-month high-risk SB (65.8%, n = 25), depression (92.1%, n = 35), anxiety (78.9%, n = 30) and chronic pain (57.9%, n = 22) were very high. Of these, 39.5% (n = 15) self-enrolled with the DMHS; almost all (80.0%, n = 13) engaged with an online intervention.

CONCLUSIONS: A subset of people presenting to emergency department with suicidal behaviors will engage with DMHS. Better understanding is needed of factors contributing to uptake of DMHS in this group.


Language: en

Keywords

Suicide; Self-harm; Suicidal behaviors; Chronic pain; Digital mental health service

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print