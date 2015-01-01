Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Balance impairment occurs after a hip fracture, but the characteristics of the impairment are not clear.



OBJECTIVE: To investigate the uni-dimensionality, fit statistics, and item difficulty of the Berg Balance Scale (BBS) in older adults with hip fracture by conducting a Rasch analysis.



METHODS: This was an observational cross-sectional study. The 254 participants were all ≥ 65 years old and had been hospitalized for rehabilitation after a unilateral hip fracture incurred during a fall. We collected their BBS scores at the time of hospital discharge and conducted a Rasch analysis to examine the uni-dimensionality, fit statistics, and item difficulty.



RESULTS: The principal component analysis (PCA) of the Rasch model demonstrated that the BBS is uni-dimensional. The information-weighted mean square (MnSq) fit statistic was within the range of fit criteria for all items. The underfit item of the outlier-sensitive MnSq fit statistics was "Standing unsupported eyes closed" with the MnSq of 2.06. The difficult items were in order of logits: "Standing on one leg" (logits = 4.01); "Step tool" (logits = 2.74); and "Turn 360°" (logits = 2.61).



CONCLUSION: The BBS is uni-dimensional and conforms with the Rasch model. The BBS most difficult items for older adults with a hip fracture required one-legged support and dynamic balance.

