Citation
Kim C, Teo C, Nielsen A, Chum A. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
35931793
Abstract
PURPOSE: In 2014, the Korean Government passed the Gender Equality Act, which was accompanied by policies to increase women's participation in the labour force and representation in positions of power in the public and private sectors. While Korea has witnessed modest progress in macro-level gender equality, little is known about the effects of these changes on mental health outcomes. Our study investigated the relationship between regional-level gender equality (as measured by women's economic and political power) and women's depressive symptoms from 2013-18, and whether the effects differed across women from different socioeconomic positions.
Language: en
Keywords
Depression; Mental health; Asia; Women; Longitudinal study; Gender equality