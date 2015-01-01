|
Wedel AV, Cabot EP, Zaso MJ, Park A. Subst. Use Misuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35930431
OBJECTIVE: Alcohol and cannabis use progression milestones in adolescence (such as ages at first use, first intoxication and at onset of regular use) may inform the development of alcohol and cannabis use disorders. Although parent, sibling, and peer behavior and alcohol-related cognitions have been shown to be associated with alcohol milestone attainment, findings have been mixed; further, those factors' associations with cannabis use milestones are unknown. This study examined whether progression through such milestones differed as a function of perceived peer/sibling deviancy, parental rule-setting, and substance use outcome expectancies in a racially diverse adolescent sample.
Adolescent; substance use; milestone; outcome expectancies; parental rule setting; peer deviancy; sibling deviancy