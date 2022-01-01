Abstract

The purpose of this research was to revise the Male Rape Myths Scale (MRMS; Kerr Melanson, 1999), assess the factor structure, and gather reliability and validity evidence in samples of the U.S. undergraduate students. The MRMS items were revised based on a pilot study and expert reviews. We subsequently revised 13 of the original items and added six new items. Next, exploratory factor analyses revealed a correlated two-factor model for 16 items: (a) Marginalization and (b) Victim Culpability. This correlated two-factor model and a bifactor model were both good fits for the data in confirmatory factor analyses. Ancillary bifactor analyses revealed that total scores were mostly accounted for by the common factor. These findings support using Male Rape Myths Scale-Revised (MRMS-R) total scores in future research. MRMS-R scores were positively correlated with measures of female rape myth agreement, victim blaming responses, traditional male gender role ideology, homonegativity toward gay men, and patriarchal beliefs. We also found support for measurement invariance of the MRMS-R between male and female groups.



RESULTS provide support for the use of the MRMS-R as an updated measure of male rape myth agreement among college students. Implications for future research and practice are discussed. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved)

Language: en