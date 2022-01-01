Abstract

The purpose of this study was to develop a scale to measure the degree to which men perceive sex as a commodity. Using the Theory of Planned Behavior (TPB) as a guide, the Sex as a Commodity Scale (SACS) was created to provide a multidimensional measure to best predict whether men perceive sex as a commodity, and to differentiate between men who do and do not buy sex. In Study 1, we conducted an exploratory factor analysis on a sample of 200 men (107 sex buyers), revealing interrelated factors associated with the TPB framework: (a) attitudes, (b) norms, and (c) perceived control toward buying sex. In Study 2, a confirmatory factor analysis was conducted on a distinct sample of 244 men (113 sex buyers), providing further support for the bifactor structure of the SACS. Significant bivariate correlations with attitudes toward prostitution, sexual economics, and sex buyers provided support for the SACS' criterion validity. Furthermore, the SACS was able to significantly differentiate between men who did and did not buy sex. Our findings imply that the SACS is a beneficial scale that can be used to further inform intervention programs, preventative sex education, and future research on the behavior of men who purchase sex. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved)

Language: en