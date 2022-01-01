SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

McCready AM, Schutts J, McCreary GR. Psychol. Men Masc. 2022; 23(2): 222-232.

(Copyright © 2022, American Psychological Association)

10.1037/men0000375

unavailable

Relying on data collected from a single historically White college social men's fraternity (N = 2,691) represented at 77 higher education institutions in the United States and Canada, we utilized multilevel modeling to explore if collective chapter traditional masculine norm climates, as well as individual masculinity norm conformity, predicted the variance of members' endorsement of minimization, solidarity, survivor-blaming, and survivor support sexual assault attitudes. We also examined if these attitudes varied significantly between fraternity chapters. The findings indicate masculine norm climates and individual masculine norm conformity predict these attitudes. In addition, the results suggest that sexual assault attitudes vary between fraternity chapters. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved)


Language: en
