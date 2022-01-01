Abstract

While research suggests that gender role conflict influences the mental health of men of color, few studies have examined how racial discrimination may contribute to men of color's gender role conflict and subsequently their mental health, including their depressive symptomatology. The racist-gender stress model highlights how racial discrimination may heighten men of color's gender role conflict which then portends negative mental health. With a sample of 206 U.S. college-attending men of color, the present study therefore longitudinally examined the direct and indirect effect of racial discrimination on depressive symptomatology through two forms of gender role conflict, Work Conflict and Success, Power, and Competition. Participants completed surveys containing study questionnaires 6 months apart. Controlling for baseline depression, racial discrimination was both directly associated with Wave 2 (6 months later) depression and indirectly associated through Work Conflict. Racial discrimination was not indirectly associated with depression through Success, Power, and Competition. These findings underscore the necessity of considering how racial discrimination affects men of color's gender-related stress which is then associated with depressive symptoms.



RESULTS also emphasize the importance of intervening to prevent racial discrimination from occurring in the first place to bolster men of color's psychological well-being. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved)

Language: en