Citation
Reigeluth CS, Addis ME. Psychol. Men Masc. 2021; 22(2): 306-320.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Despite historical shifts in some parts of the world indicating greater openness to more fluid and less restrictive notions of "manhood," boys continue to experience significant pressures to conform to dominant masculine norms through policing of masculinity. The Policing of Masculinity Scale (POMS) was developed to measure this pervasive gender socialization process that can impact boys' functioning and well-being. Prior to the development of the POMS, there had been no quantitative scale through which to measure the range of normative gender policing behaviors experienced by boys during adolescence and other developmental periods.
Language: en