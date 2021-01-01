Abstract

Both rape myth acceptance (RMA) and rape proclivity are associated with acts of sexual aggression. Although this relationship is assumed to be unidirectional with RMA contributing to rape proclivity, no studies have examined the possibility of a predictive relationship, with rape proclivity also impacting RMA. This is important to consider in a longitudinal context, as both constructs may increase risk of sexual assault perpetration and support each other over time, further escalating the risk of a sexual assault. Using longitudinal data with a sample of 488 college men, this study used cross-lagged panel analysis to investigate these relationships across 4 time points according to 2 models: autoregressive effects of RMA and rape proclivity, meaning each construct predicts itself over time, and RMA and rape proclivity predicting each other over time. The results of this study indicate that causality exists for RMA and rape proclivity. These findings have implications for prevention efforts directed toward modifying attitudes associated with sexual assault perpetration--particularly for men who are at high risk of perpetrating sexual assault, including those with high rates of RMA and rape proclivity. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved)

